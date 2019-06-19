Michigan celebrates Juneteenth Day

(06/19/19)- June 19th is Independence Day, but maybe not the first one that comes to mind for most.

"Slaves were being freed in the teen days of June, finally on the 19th of June, which is a national day, which has been identified in 45 states around America as an official day," said Flint Juneteenth President, Dewaun Robinson.

Juneteenth-- Freedom Day.

The day President Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery-- but not everyone was given their freedom that day.

"Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, which freed all slaves, but news didn't reach Galveston, Texas until 2 1/2 years later, 1865," Robinson said.

Dewaun Robinson is president of Flint Juneteenth.

He says it's important to educate people, on what this day represents then-- and now.

"We do this to celebrate, to commemorate those who were here before us that were part of the struggle, and continues to be apart of the struggle. But more or less, we want to acknowledge those who put in the work and then give thanks," Robinson said.

And that includes many right here in the city of Flint.

"People ride by this area and not even know the significance of this marker. Not even know the significance of Court Street Church," Robinson said

The Vehicle City and the state of Michigan were a big part of the Underground Railroad.

"When you talk about having the opportunity to meet and strategize and come together and plan and there was a lot of people that helped with the movement. A lot of people that played a major role in making sure slaves were getting free, and transporting them all the way up to Canada, so Court was like a meeting ground, they met in the basement and they talked about these plans," Robinson said.

Governor Grethchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation that June 19th will be Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan.

The oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S.

