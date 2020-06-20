Michigan collects 30K gallons of `forever chemical' liquids

(6/20/20) - Michigan officials say more than 30,000 gallons of liquids containing so-called “forever chemicals” have been collected under a disposal program.

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Executive Director Steve Sliver says the amount was collected in less than a year.

The collected liquids contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they persist indefinitely in the environment without breaking down.

Surplus PFAS-containing aqueous film forming foam had been held by fire departments and commercial airports. PFAS increasingly have turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country.

