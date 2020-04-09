Michigan company supporting local through gift cards

All across the world, we are seeing people and companies step up to support others.

Local company, Michigan Sugar Company is stepping up during this time of need supporting not only their employees, but the community.

'It's cliche a little bit to say we're all in this together, but we really are," said Rob Clark with Michigan Sugar Company. "So, for businesses like us that have the capabilities, we think its really important to give back."

The idea started small as a way to say thank you to their essential employees, they decided to buy restaurant gift cards, infusing money back into the local economy.

'We were able to purchase $100 in gift cards for everyone employee at our company," said Clark. "There's about 2,600 gift cards and about $131,000 worth of gift cards."

Restaurants from Bay City to Caro-- and 6 other cities where the company does operations.

"A few people told us, 'this will allow us to keep the doors ope and keeping what we do.' Lots of thank you," said Clark.

But their donations didn't stop there.

"We searched high and low, through our supply cabinets. We were able to donate more than 1,000 masks, about 800 pairs of safety glasses and 500 pairs of gloves to 6 different regional hospitals," said Clark.

Michigan Sugar Company is also wrapping up their sugar beet slicing campaign-- keeping their essential product in stock.