Michigan confirms 19 new coronavirus deaths

(3/29/20) - The State of Michigan announced 19 new coronavirus deaths.

It also said on Saturday it had 993 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It brought the total of coronavirus deaths in Michigan to 111.

The number of confirmed cases to date was 4,650.

State data showed Genesee County had five COVID-19 deaths, and 110 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Bay County had four confirmed cases, and Midland had eight cases.

Neither county reported a death from coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Central Michigan District Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in Isabella County.

It said it was notified Saturday night an elderly man who had been admitted to a Mount Pleasant hospital on March 21 had died.

Metro Detroit was still seeing the highest numbers in Michigan.

The state said Saturday the area had close to 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 94 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday there were more than 103,000 confirmed cases in the United States, and 1,668 deaths.

