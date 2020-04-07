Michigan congressmen back tax holiday for health care workers, first responders

(4/7/2020) - Two Michigan congressmen are backing new federal legislation that would give health care workers and first responders a tax break for this year.

The HEROES Act introduced by Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of West Michigan would provide a four-month federal income tax holiday for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means workers wouldn't have to pay any federal income tax from Feb. 15 to June 15. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would have the option of extending the measure three months until Sept. 15.

The bill is modeled after the income tax exemption that active duty U.S. military service members get while they are in combat zones. If approved, it would apply to the following workers in a county with at least one coronavirus case:

-- Law enforcement officers.

-- Corrections officers.

-- Firefighters, EMTs and paramedics

-- Pharmacists

-- Nurses and nurse practitioners.

-- Physician assistants.

-- Hospital and licensed medical facility support staff.

-- Senior care facility staff.

“The HEROES Act provides a way for the federal government to say thank you for the courage, dedication, and care given by these individuals in the face of the unprecedented threat posed by the coronavirus,” Huizenga said.

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, announced Tuesday that he is cosponsoring the legislation.

“This legislation is just one of the many ways we can support the health care professionals who have done incredible work to serve others and save lives during this pandemic,” Moolenaar said. “This legislation recognizes their sacrifices for public safety and helps their families."

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means. It would have to pass the committee, full U.S. House and Senate before President Trump could sign it into law.