Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths rise, reported recoveries soar

(4/11/2020) – The number of people recovered from Covid-19 in Michigan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has soared from 56 to 433 as of Saturday. This data is reported every Saturday.

State health officials are defining recovery as a patient who has survived 30 days after they became ill. They are reviewing records to identify patients diagnosed with COVID-19, who are 30 days past the onset of their symptoms to tabulate the total.

New coronavirus cases in Michigan continued their steady growth into Saturday, with the number of new deaths dropping since Friday.

Saturday, the MDHHS reported 111 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. This is down from Friday’s high of 205 deaths, however, the state's total is now up to 1,392.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported remained flat from Friday’s 1,279 coming in at 1,210 new cases Saturday. Michigan's total number of confirmed cases reached 23,993.

The highest number of new cases came on April 3 with more than 1,900 in one day.

The Genesee County Health Department reported an additional 5 deaths Saturday, pushing the total to 60. New cases in Genesee County increased by 91 bringing the total number of cases to 918.

Genesee County continues to have the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside of the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday for a total of 254. The number of deaths grew by one to nine.

The Shiawassee County Health Department has reported their first coronavirus related death Saturday. The person was a male in their 30s with underlying health issues.

Clare County reported its first coronavirus death on Friday. Isabella has 37 cases with 2 deaths, and Gladwin County as 4 cases.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one(s),” said Health Officer Steve Hall on Friday. “This is yet another reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”

The Tuscola County Health Department reported 40 cases with 6 deaths total on Saturday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee 918 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 91 cases and five deaths.

-- Saginaw 254 cases, nine deaths, which is a smaller increase of only 13 new cases.

-- Arenac, four cases, which is no change.

-- Bay, 53 cases and two people who have recovered, which is an increase of five new cases.

-- Clare, four cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, four cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, seven cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Huron, five cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, five cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 38 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one each.

-- Lapeer, 95 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

-- Midland, 30 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, four cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Roscommon, eight cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 37 cases, one death, and 11 recovered, which is an increase of one death.

-- Tuscola, 41 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one death.

