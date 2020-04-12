Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths slow their daily climb on Easter Sunday

(4/12/2020) - New coronavirus cases and new deaths in Michigan continued their slower growth on Easter Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 95 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. That pushes the state's total deaths to 1,487.

The number of new coronavirus cases was much lower than previous days, coming in at 645. This brings the cumulative total to 24,638. The previous day’s new case count was over 1,200.

The highest number of new cases came on April 3 with more than 1,900 in one day.

The Genesee County Health Department reported six deaths Sunday, pushing the county's total to 66. New cases in Genesee County increased by 35 to a total of 953, a much slower rate than previous days.

Genesee County continues to have the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside of the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Sunday for a total of 274. The number of deaths increased by one for a total of nine.

The Tuscola County Health Department reported seven total deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Easter Sunday:

-- Genesee, 955 cases and 68 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 274 cases and nine deaths.

-- Arenac, 5 cases with no deaths.

-- Bay, 54 cases and two deaths.

-- Clare, four cases and one death.

-- Gladwin, four cases.

-- Gratiot, seven cases.

-- Huron, six cases.

-- Iosco, four cases and one death.

-- Isabella, 39 cases and three deaths.

-- Lapeer, 101 cases and six deaths.

-- Midland, 31 cases and one death.

-- Ogemaw, four cases.

-- Oscoda, four cases.

-- Roscommon, nine cases.

-- Sanilac, 23 cases and two deaths.

-- Shiawassee, 54 cases and one death.

-- Tuscola, 45 cases and seven deaths.

