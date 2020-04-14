Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths spike to highest increases in 4 days

(4/14/2020) - The trend of slower growth in Michigan's confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths ended Tuesday.

After fewer than 1,000 new confirmed cases for two days in a row, the figure increased by 1,366 on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That pushes Michigan's total to 27,001.

However, the higher number of confirmed cases Tuesday remains lower than the state's peak of more than 1,900 new cases per day on April 3.

Another 166 deaths in Michigan were attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 1,768.

The Metro Detroit area's share of the state's coronavirus cases remained the same Tuesday at 78% while the area accounted for 84% of Michigan's coronavirus deaths.

A new map from Johns Hopkins University shows Wayne County has the sixth highest total of coronavirus cases in the nation and the third most deaths. Oakland County is not far behind with the ninth most deaths in the U.S.

Mid-Michigan mirrored the statewide increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. Genesee County reported it's largest increase in cases in four days with 43.

Lapeer County saw some of the largest growth in numbers on Tuesday with 11 newly confirmed cases and three more deaths, according to state statistics.

The Tuscola County Health Department also reported two more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday. Seven of the county's nine deaths are associated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.

Health Officer Ann Hepfer said the facility continues working diligently to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,031 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and nine deaths.

-- Saginaw, 303 cases, 14 deaths and 21 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and one recovery.

-- Arenac, 5 cases, which is no change.

-- Bay, 60 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Clare, four cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, five cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Gratiot, seven cases, which is no change.

-- Huron, six cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, four cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 42 cases and four deaths, which is a decrease of seven cases.

-- Lapeer, 117 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and three deaths.

-- Midland, 33 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, four cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, nine cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 62 cases and one death, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Tuscola, 45 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two deaths.