Michigan coronavirus cases continue increasing while number of deaths falls

(6/26/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased for the third straight day, continuing a surge with more than 300 per day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 389 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, which is 36 higher than the 353 reported on Thursday.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported statewide has remained above 300 per day since Wednesday. Michigan's total number of cases stands at 62,695.

However, the number of deaths in Michigan attributed to coronavirus fell to just two statewide on Friday, which pushes the statewide total to 5,889. That is the lowest number of deaths this week.

In Genesee County, 14 more cases of coronavirus were reported Friday for a total of 2,161. The county reported no deaths attributed to the illness on Friday, so the total remains at 259.

Genesee County only had one death attributed to coronavirus this week.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only 12 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Friday for totals of 1,207 and 120.

Twelve more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 620.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee, 2,161 cases and 259 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,207 cases, 120 deaths and 620 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and 12 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 347 cases, 29 deaths and 307 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and three recoveries.

-- Clare, 26 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 56 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 100 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 236 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Midland, 119 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, 12 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 245 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 228 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.