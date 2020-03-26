Michigan coronavirus cases continue upward trajectory; death total reaches 60

(3/26/2020) - The latest coronavirus statistics from Michigan health officials show no slowing of the illness' spread on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 560 presumptive new cases and 17 more deaths. That pushes Michigan's total number of cases to more than 2,600 and deaths to 60.

The bulk of Thursday's new cases came from the Metro Detroit area. One of the cases was State Rep. Tyrone Carter of Wayne County, according to House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

He is recommending anyone from the State House who had direct contact with Carter or got within six feet of him to self quarantine for 14 days during the incubation period.

State figures show Genesee County has 17 new cases on Thursday, pushing the county's total to 63. The Genesee County Health Department has not confirmed those numbers.

Both Genesee and Tuscola counties reported their first coronavirus deaths on Thursday.

Bay County confirmed its fourth case of coronavirus on Thursday morning involving an adult female, who is being treated at a local hospital.

Michigan has tested more than 9,100 people for coronavirus by Thursday afternoon. Of those, 6,550 have tested negative and nearly 2,500 tested positive.

The positive coronavirus cases are split nearly evenly among genders with 51% male and 49% female.