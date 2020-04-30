Michigan coronavirus cases grow by less than 1,000 Thursday

(4/30/2020) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan dropped below 1,000 for the fourth day out of the last six on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 980 new cases of the illness, bringing the state's total to 41,379.

State health officials reported fewer than 600 new cases last Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the daily totals reached 1,052 on Tuesday and 1,137 on Wednesday.

An additional 119 deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Thursday for a total of 3,789. However, 40 of the newly reported deaths came after a routine death records audit.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Fourteen more deaths in Mid-Michigan were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday. Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported fewer than 10 days apiece.

Other deaths were reported in Bay, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties on Thursday. The Shiawassee County patient was a woman in her 70s with underlying health issues, but information on the other deaths was not avaiable.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,582 cases and 188 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and eight deaths.

-- Saginaw, 664 cases, 59 deaths and 91 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases, three deaths and 12 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 24 cases and one death, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Bay, 142 cases, five deaths and 16 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 13 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, 17 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Iosco, 52 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 170 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Midland, 61 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 13 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Roscommon, 16 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 35 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 181 cases, 10 deaths and 48 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, one death and one recovery.

-- Tuscola, 105 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.