Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 200 for third straight day

(6/9/2020) - The growth in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan remained below 200 for a third straight day on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 108 new cases and 25 more deaths attributed to the illness statewide for totals of 59,107 cases and 5,698 deaths.

Tuesday was the fourth day in a row that Genesee County reported fewer than five newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Only four deaths in the county have been attributed to the illness so far in June.

Saginaw County saw a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases over the weekend with 15 reported Friday, 12 reported Saturday and 10 reported Sunday.

However, the numbers of newly confirmed cases dropped to five on Monday and one on Tuesday.

Only six other new coronavirus cases are reported in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, along with two deaths in Saginaw County and one death in Ogemaw County.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

-- Genesee, 2,071 cases and 252 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,111 cases, 112 deaths and 331 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and two deaths.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 345 cases, 26 deaths and 280 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

-- Clare, 22 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 19 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 79 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 51 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Iosco, 95 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 78 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 193 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 90 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase in three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths and 203 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 202 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case.