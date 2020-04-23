Michigan coronavirus cases increase by largest amount this week

(4/23/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1,000 on Thursday for the first time this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 1,325 new cases. That brings the state's total of confirmed cases to 35,291.

The statewide number of deaths increased by 164 on Thursday, which also is the highest since Tuesday. But health officials attributed 55 of those to a routine records check linking death certificates with coronavirus patients.

A total of 2,977 Michigan residents have died from coronavirus as of Thursday. The state's death rate from the illness stands at 8%.

Coronavirus testing has increased statewide this week. New drive-through test sites are opening at popular drug stores while eligibility has increased to include all health care workers, first responders and essential employees regardless of symptoms.

Anyone else can be tested if they show at least mild coronavirus symptoms or meet other criteria, such as living in a nursing facility or group home.

The surge of coronavirus patients in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties appears to be easing. Henry Ford Health System was treating 490 coronavirus patients at its five hospitals on Thursday.

The hospital system had more than 500 coronavirus patients for nearly a month. Henry Ford Health had 426 coronavirus patients on March 28 and peaked at more than 700 on April 8.

Beaumont Health also has reported a declining number of coronavirus patients at its six Detroit-area hospitals.

The share of Michigan coronavirus cases in Metro Detroit fell to 75% on Thursday after starting at more than 85% in March. The share of coronavirus deaths in Michigan around the Detroit area fell to 82% Thursday after lingering around 90% in March and early April.

Genesee and Saginaw counties reported slower growth in new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

RELATED: Recovered coronavirus patients exceed deaths reported in Saginaw County

Fifteen more deaths in Mid-Michigan were attributed to coronavirus, including eight in Genesee County and three in Saginaw County. Other deaths were reported in Iosco, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,390 cases and 145 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and eight deaths.

-- Saginaw, 508 cases, 37 deaths and 47 patients recovered, which is an increase of 33 cases, three deaths and seven recoveries.

-- Arenac, 15 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Bay, 98 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Clare, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, eight cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, 10 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Iosco, 22 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

-- Isabella, 54 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 159 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Midland, 51 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, eight cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 11 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Shiawassee, 127 cases, six deaths and 34 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases, one death and two recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 76 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.