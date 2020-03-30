Michigan coronavirus cases increase by more than 1,000 with 52 more deaths

(3/30/2020) - After a dip in the number of new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the number increased to its highest daily total on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,000 presumptive cases of coronavirus on Monday and 52 more deaths.

The state reported 993 new presumptive cases on Saturday and 836 new presumptive cases on Sunday.

Monday's numbers push the total number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Michigan to nearly 6,500 and a total of 184 deaths.

State health officials reported about 30 more presumptive cases of coronavirus in Genesee County on Monday. The state is reporting 150 cases and seven deaths, but the Genesee County Health Department hasn't confirmed those figures.