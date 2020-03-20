Michigan coronavirus cases increase nearly 50% Friday

(3/20/2020) - After quadrupling on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by nearly 50% again on Friday, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 225 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday. The count includes one new case in Genesee County and two in Midland County.

However, the Genesee County Health Department says it received word of four presumptive positive coronavirus cases Thursday night and Friday morning.

Most of the new cases reported Friday remain in the Detroit area. Oakland County has 79 newly confirmed coronavirus cases while the city of Detroit has 74, Macomb County has 31 and Wayne County has 23.

No other county in Michigan had more than five new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday.

The number of confirmed cases has increased significantly Thursday and Friday due to an increase in testing. State health officials say private companies LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are now providing testing for COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Beaumont Hospital Network and Henry Ford Health also are testing specimens.