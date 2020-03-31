Michigan coronavirus cases jump by 1,100+ Tuesday, 75 more deaths

(3/31/2020) - The coronavirus pandemic continues spreading in Michigan, as the latest numbers show a larger increase in the number of new patients than the previous day.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan topped 1,000 for the second day in a row and the number of deaths increased by 75.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. That brings the state's total to more than 7,600.

The 75 deaths reported Tuesday bring the state's total to 259 who have died from the illness in Michigan.

More than 80% of cases and nearly 90% of deaths have occurred in the Metro Detroit area.

A second coronavirus patient at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community died of the illness on Tuesday, according to Health Officer Ann Hepfer.

The total number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the county also doubled on Tuesday to a total of 10. Hepfer, who also works for Huron County, said that county's total remained a three case on Tuesday.

"Please do not make the mistake of thinking since our numbers are low that we do not have a problem. That could be a fatal mistake," the Tuscola County Health Department said in a statement. "This virus is all around us. Look around us the numbers are creeping up daily."

The Genesee County Health Department reported 37 new presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 186. No news deaths were reported Tuesday.

Of the Genesee County patients, 78 were hospitalized while 108 were not.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a nearly 50% increase in presumptive coronavirus cases Tuesday. The county's total jumped by 17 from 33 on Monday to 50 on Tuesday.

Nobody has died of coronavirus in Saginaw County.

Arenac County was the last in Mid-Michigan to report its first presumptive coronavirus case. The state reported one case there on Tuesday, but the county health department hadn't confirmed it by Tuesday afternoon.