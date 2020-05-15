Michigan coronavirus cases pass 50,000 milestone but growth remains slow

(5/15/2020) - Michigan passed a milestone Friday with more than 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past two months, but growth remains slow.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 497 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, pushing the state's total to 50,079.

The state also reported 38 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday, for a total of 4,825.

Coronavirus growth has remained less than 500 per day for six out of the past seven days. Only Thursday's total of 1,191 new cases was higher, but that was caused by a backlog of reports from three labs.