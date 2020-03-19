Michigan coronavirus cases skyrocket to 334, including 1 new in Mid-Michigan

(3/19/2020) - Michigan is reporting a four-fold increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, including the first in Isabella and Midland counties.

Health officials say the state has 334 cases on Thursday, which is 254 more than the 80 reported on Wednesday. They attributed the increase to results from commercial and clinical labs that just started testing.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories previously was the only site test specimens for coronavirus in the state.

State health officials say LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are now providing testing for COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Beaumont Hospital Network and Henry Ford Health also are testing.

“We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested," Khaldun said. "This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”

Most of the new cases were reported in Detroit, along with Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. They continue to have the most coronavirus patients in Michigan:

-- 105 in Oakland County.

-- 75 in the city of Detroit.

-- 55 in Macomb County.

-- 44 in Wayne County.

State health officials initially indicated there were positive cases of coronavirus in Genesee and Isabella counties. However, both county health departments say there are no positive cases in their counties and the state made a reporting error.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's staff admitted state health officials made reporting error with Genesee and Isabella counties tests and there are no positive cases in either county.

The Midland County Health Department earlier announced a woman there who traveled internationally was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Bay County doctor who works at Covenant HealthCare was Mid-Michigan's first confirmed case of coronavirus. He since has recovered, according to the Bay County Health Department.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replacing handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Staying at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.