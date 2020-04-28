Michigan coronavirus cases surge Tuesday after slower growth over the weekend

(4/28/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan climbed back over 1,000 on Tuesday after much slower growth over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases statewide on Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 39,262. This was the first daily number of new cases over 1,000 since Wednesday.

The number of deaths on Tuesday surged by 160, which partially was due to a routine audit of death records. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Michigan to 3,567.

State health officials cross reference death certificates with confirmed coronavirus patients on Tuesdays. If a patient who died wasn't already listed on the death numbers, they are added on Tuesdays.

That records check accounted for 40 -- or 25% -- of the 160 deaths reported on Tuesday.

State figures show the number of tests processed in Michigan increased significantly beginning in mid-April. From April 21 to 26, the number of tests remained about 5,000 per day while the percentage of positive tests remained below 20%.

Genesee and Saginaw counties matched the state's trend with a higher number of new cases Tuesday compared to the weekend.

RELATED: Streak of slow coronavirus growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties ends

The Bay County Health Department reported a third death attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, but four other patients recovered from the illness. The Midland County Health Department reported its fourth death.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,531 cases and 174 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases and 10 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 610 cases, 52 deaths and 71 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases and eight deaths.

-- Arenac, 18 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Bay, 126 cases, three deaths and 15 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases, one death and four recoveries.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 12 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, 13 cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 48 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Isabella, 59 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 166 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Midland, 56 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Ogemaw, 11 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 14 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 173 cases, eight deaths and 44 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Tuscola, 94 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.