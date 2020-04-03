Michigan coronavirus cases surge by nearly 2,000, number of deaths slows

(4/3/2020) - After slower growth in coronavirus cases Thursday, the number of new cases surged by the highest amount on record Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 2,000 new cases Friday. However, the number of deaths reported on Friday dropped slightly to 62.

Michigan now has a total of 12,744 presumptive cases of coronavirus and the illness has caused 479 deaths. Coronavirus has been confirmed in 70 of Michigan's 83 counties.

Eighty percent of Michigan's presumptive coronavirus cases and nearly 90% of deaths blamed on the illness occurred in the city of Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The number of new cases dropped by 263 on Thursday, but it increased by 1,953 on Friday.

Genesee County saw the fastest growth in coronavirus cases in Mid-Michigan on Friday with 105 new cases and two more deaths, according to the health department. The number of new cases grew by 25% in one day.

Genesee County Health Department figures show Flint and Flint Township have the most new cases in the county with 46 more reported in the area combined.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported just eight new cases on Friday, which is about 10% growth from Thursday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties and compared to the previous day:

-- Genesee 442 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of 105 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw 90 cases, which is an increase of eight cases.

-- Arenac, two cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Bay, 18 cases and no deaths, an increase of two cases.

-- Clare, two cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Gladwin, two cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, five cases, an increase of two.

-- Huron, five cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, one case, no change.

-- Isabella, nine cases and two deaths, an increase of one new case.

-- Lapeer, 22 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Midland, 16 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Ogemaw, two cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, two cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, two cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 10 cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Shiawassee, 18 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Tuscola, 15 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one new case.