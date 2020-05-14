Michigan coronavirus cases surge due to backlog of reporting from 3 labs

(5/14/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan more than doubled the amount reported every day this week due to a backlog of reports from three labs.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,191 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is the first daily total over 1,000 since April 29.

State health officials now have confirmed a total of 49,582 cases of coronavirus.

The number of deaths attributed to the illness also surged to 78 on Thursday for a total of 4,787.

State health officials say the surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases came from a backlog of test results reported by three labs.

Garcia, Orchard Technology and P4 all input their test results manually, which resulted in a backlog. They began inputting their results directly into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System on Thursday, clearing the backlog.

The spike in deaths on Thursday was a result of another routine records audit, which found an additional 35 deaths that were attributed to coronavirus.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing remains much higher statewide while the percentage of positive tests continues falling. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 11 of 14 days with more than 10,000 tests from April 29 to May 12.

During that time, the percentage fell by nearly half from 11.5% on April 29 to 6.1% on May 12.

The Genesee and Saginaw county health departments reported mixed coronavirus statistics on Thursday. Saginaw County saw fewer than 20 new cases for the first time this week while Genesee County exceeded 20 new cases for the first time since May 5.

RELATED: New coronavirus cases fall in Saginaw County, increase in Genesee County

No other deaths were attributed to coronavirus in Mid-Michigan.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,812 cases and 227 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 868 cases, 92 deaths and 186 patients recovered, which is an increase of 16 cases, three deaths and three recoveries.

-- Arenac, 29 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 214 cases, 10 deaths and 41 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and three recoveries.

-- Clare, 14 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 35 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 39 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 56 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 176 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 67 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 16 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 222 cases, 19 deaths and 85 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and six recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 163 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.