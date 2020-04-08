Michigan coronavirus cases top 20,000, deaths reach nearly 1,000

(4/8/2020) - Michigan's coronavirus cases passed the 20,000 threshold on Wednesday while the number of deaths approached 1,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,376 new presumptive cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. That pushes the state's total to 20,346.

The increase is the smallest several days.

The state reported 114 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the Michigan's total to 959. That marks the third day in a row deaths have topped 100.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 70 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 707. However, state figures list 713 cases for Genesee County.

Seven more deaths were attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County, making the county's total 39.

Genesee County has the highest number of cases and deaths for any county outside Metro Detroit.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 33 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 186. The number of deaths in Saginaw County increased by five on Wednesday to a total of eight.

Lapeer County have eight more cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, according to state figures.

The Metro Detroit area still accounts for nearly 80% of Michigan's total number of coronavirus patients and 85% of deaths. Those percentages are down slightly this week, showing more growth is occurring elsewhere in Michigan.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee 707 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases and seven deaths.

-- Saginaw 186 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases and five deaths.

-- Arenac, four cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Bay, 39 cases and two people who have recovered, which is an increase of nine new cases.

-- Clare, two cases, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, four cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, five cases, which is a decrease of one.

-- Huron, four cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, four cases, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 22 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 64 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

-- Midland, 24 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Ogemaw, three cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, two cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, six cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 22 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Shiawassee, 27 cases and seven recovered, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Tuscola, 27 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.