Michigan coronavirus cases top 25,000 while deaths top 1,600

(4/13/2020) - Confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan increased somewhat on Monday, but remained slower than numbers last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 997 new confirmed cases and 115 new deaths on Monday. The number of new cases topped 1,200 per day most of last week.

The state now has a total of 25,636 confirmed cases and 1,602 deaths.

Dr. Joneight Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said signs are showing the number of coronavirus cases in the state is beginning to plateau and the curve is flattening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is "cautiously optimistic" that Michigan's coronavirus situation is beginning stabilize.

“This is a snapshot," she said. "We need to have a lot more data before we can call this a trend.”

The trend of slower growth in new confirmed cases continued in Genesee and Saginaw counties, which both reported lower numbers compared to last week.

Isabella County also saw significant growth on Monday with 10 new confirmed cases and one more death. Those bring the county's total to 49 cases and four deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Sunday:

-- Genesee, 988 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and nine deaths.

-- Saginaw, 294 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and four deaths.

-- Arenac, 5 cases, which is no change.

-- Bay, 59 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Clare, four cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, four cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, seven cases, which is no change.

-- Huron, six cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, four cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 49 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

-- Lapeer, 106 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Midland, 33 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, four cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, nine cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 53 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 45 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.