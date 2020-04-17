Michigan coronavirus cases top 30,000 with second lowest increase in 3 weeks

(4/17/2020) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan exceeded the 30,000 threshold on Friday, but the daily increase was the second lowest in two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 760 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, which pushes the state's total to 30,023.

That is the lowest daily increase since 645 new coronavirus cases were reported on Easter Sunday and second lowest since 561 new cases were reported on March 25.

The number of new coronavirus cases for a single day peaked at 1,953 on April 3.

The state reported 134 more deaths on Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,227.

Genesee and Saginaw counties also reported smaller increases in coronavirus cases on Friday compared to the previous day.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said the state's coronavirus cases have leveled off and reached a plateau. She pointed out several hospitals are discharging more coronavirus patients per day than they are admitting.

"People are beating this disease," Khaldun said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said social distancing and the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order are preventing coronavirus illnesses and deaths. She showed statistics showing Michigan would have more than 46,000 cases by now without efforts.

"We will never know how many lives we've saved," she said.

However, easing restrictions too early and failing to follow guidelines put lives and health at risk.

"It's hard, I feel it too," Whitmer said. "Please continue to do your part. The quicker we can being COVID-19 to its feet, the quicker we can go back to getting together with our loved ones."