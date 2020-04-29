Michigan coronavirus cases top 40,000 as new cases increase again

(4/29/2020) - Michigan's total number of coronavirus cases exceeded the 40,000 mark on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases increased again.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 40,399 cases on Wednesday, which is an increase of 1,137. That is the largest single-day increase since last week.

The state reported 103 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the state's total to 3,670.

Genesee and Saginaw counties saw smaller numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Thirteen more residents in Mid-Michigan died of coronavirus on Wednesday, including six in Genesee County and four in Saginaw County.

The Lapeer County Health Department reported its 25th death. The Villages of Lapeer nursing home accounts for 40 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Lapeer County Medical Care Facility has an additional five cases and two deaths.

The Shiawassee County Health Department reported the county's ninth death on Wednesday. The patient was a male in his 90s with underlying health issues.

The Bay County Health Department reported a fourth death Wednesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,565 cases and 180 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and six deaths.

-- Saginaw, 632 cases, 56 deaths and 79 patients recovered, which is an increase of 22 cases, four deaths and eight recoveries.

-- Arenac, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 138 cases, four deaths and 16 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases, one death and one recovery.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 16 cases and one death, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Gratiot, 13 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Huron, 16 cases, which is an increase of three.

-- Iosco, 47 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 60 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 167 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Midland, 59 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Ogemaw, 12 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 15 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 173 cases, nine deaths and 47 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death.

-- Tuscola, 98 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.