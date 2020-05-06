Michigan coronavirus cases top 45,000, but growth continues to slow

(5/6/2020) - The numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths attributed to the illness continued falling statewide on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 657 new cases of the illness, bringing the state's total to 45,054. Daily growth in cases has not topped 1,000 since April 30.

An additional 71 deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Wednesday for a total of 4,250.

Much of the coronavirus spread in Michigan has occurred outside the Metro Detroit area in recent weeks. Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties account for 68% of confirmed cases and 80% of deaths in Michigan.

The Metro Detroit area accounted for 80% of Michigan's coronavirus cases and 90% of deaths attributed to the illness in early April.

Kent County is seeing the fastest growth in coronavirus cases around the state, topping 2,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Genesee County still has the most coronavirus deaths outside Metro Detroit with 207.

The Michigan Department of Corrections also is reporting significant growth of coronavirus cases and deaths. Inmates account for 1,936 cases and 48 deaths as of Wednesday.

The Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater has been the hardest hit with 791 inmates diagnosed with coronavirus and 16 dying of the illness. That is followed by the Robert G. Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson with 673 inmates who tested positive and one who died of coronavius.

The Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County has one confirmed coronavirus case of an inmate while the Saginaw Valley Correctional Facility has no cases among inmates.

Seventeen more deaths in Mid-Michigan were attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday. Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported fewer than 10 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lapeer and Tuscola counties both reported two coronavirus deaths apiece on Wednesday while Bay and Shiawassee counties each reported one coronavirus death apiece.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1,703 cases and 207 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases and eight deaths.

-- Saginaw, 762 cases, 74 deaths and 120 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases, four deaths and 18 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 175 cases, nine deaths and 29 patients recovered, which is an increase of 15 cases, one death and four recoveries.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 15 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 26 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 28 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 53 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 174 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case and two deaths.

-- Midland, 63 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 18 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Shiawassee, 196 cases, 13 deaths and 64 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases, one death and three recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 118 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of one case and two deaths.