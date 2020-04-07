Michigan coronavirus deaths increase by 118 -- most in single day

(4/7/2020) - Coronavirus deaths in Michigan increased by more than 100 for the second day in a row, again marking the largest daily increase since the pandemic was declared.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 118 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. Total deaths in the state rose to 845.

The total number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by nearly 1,750 on Tuesday, reaching 18.970.

The Metro Detroit area accounts for 80% of Michigan's coronavirus cases and 86% of deaths. The city of Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties have 15,195 cases and 728 deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported the largest increases in Mid-Michigan with 70 new cases and six more deaths. That pushes the county's total to 638 cases and 32 deaths.

Genesee County has the highest number of cases and deaths of any county outside the Metro Detroit area.

The number of presumptive cases is growing all over Genesee County this week. The Flint area still accounts for the most with 56% of the county's cases -- 290 in the city of Flint and 70 in Flint Township.

The Grand Blanc area is the next highest in Genesee County with 12% of cases -- 50 in Grand Blanc Township and 29 in the city of Grand Blanc. Burton is the next highest with 40 cases, followed by Mt. Morris Township with 19.

The Lapeer County Health Department reported the county's first three coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. They were a male in his 50s, a female in her 70s and a male in his 80s.

The Midland and Sanilac county health departments also reported their first deaths. The Midland County patient was an elderly male with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized when he died.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones,” said Fred Yanoski, director and health officer for the Midland County Health Department. “Unfortunately, this is a grave reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 is to our community and the residents of Michigan. Everyone needs to continue to take all of the current orders and recommendations very seriously to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Sanilac County Health Department did not release any information about two patients who died of coronavirus there.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported the county's third coronavirus death on Tuesday, following the first two deaths blamed on the illness reported on Monday.

The county also reported 14 new presumptive cases of coronavirus, pushing the total to 153.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee 638 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and six deaths.

-- Saginaw 153 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

-- Arenac, three cases, which is no change.

-- Bay, 30 cases and two people who have recovered, which is an increase of one new case.

-- Clare, two cases, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, four cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, six cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Huron, four cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, four cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Isabella, 22 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Lapeer, 56 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and three deaths.

-- Midland, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, three cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, two cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, six cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 17 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Shiawassee, 24 cases, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 26 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of four cases.