Michigan coronavirus deaths increase to another new single day record

(4/10/2020) - New coronavirus cases in Michigan continued their slower growth on Friday, but the number of deaths surged to the highest single-day total.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 205 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. That pushes the state's total deaths to 1,281.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported Friday increased slightly to 1,279 compared to 1,158 new cases reported on Thursday. Michigan's total number of confirmed cases reached 22,783 on Friday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported the most deaths on Friday with eight, pushing the county's total to 55. New cases in Genesee County increased by 73 to a total of 827.

Genesee County continues to have the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside of the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 36 new coronavirus cases on Friday for a total of 241. The number of deaths remained at eight, but the county reported five more patients recovered from coronavirus.

Clare County reported its first coronavirus death, according to the Central Michigan District Health Department. The middle-aged female died at home earlier this week and test results on Friday confirmed she had COVID-19.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Health Officer Steve Hall. “This is yet another reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”