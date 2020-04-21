Michigan coronavirus deaths reach highest level after death records review

(4/21/2020) - The number of newly reported coronavirus deaths in Michigan spiked to a new daily record on Tuesday after a weekly review of death records.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 232 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday. The total eclipses the previous single-day high number of deaths set April 13.

State health officials said the spikes on Tuesday are the result of a routine records audit. If patients with confirmed coronavirus diagnoses die and their deaths weren't already recorded on COVID-19 statistics, they are added on Tuesdays.

At least 95 of the 232 deaths reported Tuesday were attributed to the weekly records audit. They push the state's total number of coronavirus deaths to 2,700.

Subtracting the 95 deaths attributed to the records audit, Michigan still had 137 new deaths on Tuesday. That is nearly double the 77 deaths reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state reported 967 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That is about one-third higher than the totals for Saturday through Monday, which came in less than 650, but less than half of the peak two weeks ago.

Michigan now has 32,967 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Genesee and Saginaw counties reported slower growth in the number of few coronavirus cases and deaths on Tuesday.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases, deaths continue slower growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,294 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and eight deaths.

-- Saginaw, 432 cases, 31 deaths and 38 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases, three deaths and 10 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 13 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 85 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Clare, nine cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, nine cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, eight cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 15 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 53 cases and seven deaths, which is a increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 148 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

-- Midland, 48 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, six cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 11 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 32 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 121 cases, three deaths and 27 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Tuscola, 63 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.