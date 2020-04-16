Michigan coronavirus deaths top 2,000; new cases increase by 1,200

(4/16/2020) - Coronavirus deaths in Michigan passed 2,000 in total Thursday while the state's total number of cases increased by more than 1,200.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 172 more deaths on Thursday, pushing the state's total to 2,093. That is the second most deaths reported on a single day in Michigan.

The state's number of new cases increased by 1,204 on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 29,263.

Eighteen residents in Mid-Michigan died from coronavirus on Thursday, based on statistics from the state and area health departments.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported higher numbers of new cases compared to the previous day and more deaths on Thursday.

RELATED: Newly confirmed coronavirus cases surge in Genesee and Saginaw counties

State figures show three more people in Lapeer County died from coronavirus, increasing the county's total to 13. The Lapeer County Health Department says 55% of deaths are males and the average age of patients who died is 70 years old.

The state also reported the 10th coronavirus death in Tuscola County.

The Central Michigan District Health Department reported the fifth death attributed to coronavirus in Isabella County. No information about the patient was released.

The number of cases in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties accounted for a lower total of 77% in Michigan while the number of deaths in those counties comprise 84% of the state's total.

The Metro Detroit area accounted for more than 85% of Michigan's total cases and 90% of the state's deaths two weeks ago, indicating the illness is spreading more widely elsewhere in the state.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Wednesday:

-- Genesee, 1,149 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and 11 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 350 cases, 20 deaths and 22 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases, two deaths and one recovery.

-- Arenac, 7 cases, which is no change.

-- Bay, 67 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and one recovery.

-- Clare, seven cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Gladwin, eight cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Gratiot, seven cases, which is no change.

-- Huron, eight cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Iosco, six cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 45 cases and five deaths, which is a increase of two cases and one death.

-- Lapeer, 131 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and three deaths.

-- Midland, 41 cases and one death, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Ogemaw, five cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, nine cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 25 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 70 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Tuscola, 50 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.