Michigan coronavirus deaths top 3,000 as new cases remain steady

(4/24/2020) - The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan reached a sad milestone on Friday, exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 108 more deaths from the illness Friday, increasing the state's total death toll to 3,085.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported statewide on Friday remained steady at 1,350. That is 25 cases higher that the number of new cases from Thursday and pushes the state's total to 36,641.

Michigan's death rate from coronavirus stands at 8% of people diagnosed. The average age of patients who died from the illness remains in the mid-70s while males account for 55% of deaths.

State figures show about 10% of coronavirus patients have recovered. As of last Saturday, 3,237 people met the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services criteria for recovery of surviving 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Michigan has ramped up coronavirus testing significantly this week by making all essential workers eligible for testing regardless of whether they have symptoms and making anyone with mild symptoms eligible.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said the state reached a new high Wednesday by testing 7,400 people in a single day. A month ago, a single state lab could process just 200 tests per day.

However, Khaldun said Michigan still needs to double testing capacity to at least 15,000 per day to get a true picture of how coronavirus is spreading, which would allow more restrictions to be relaxed.

“Testing remains critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” Khaldun said. “Increased testing helps us understand where this disease is so we can identify people at highest risk and make sure we are quickly implementing best practices for preventing further cases and deaths.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 25% or more of patients exposed to coronavirus experience no symptoms.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported four more deaths from coronavirus on Friday. Iosco County was the only other county in Mid-Michigan to report a new death from the illness.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,433 cases and 149 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 535 cases, 41 deaths and 61 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases, four deaths and 14 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 16 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 104 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Clare, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, eight cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, 10 cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 29 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

-- Isabella, 55 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 163 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Midland, 50 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, eight cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 12 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 130 cases, six deaths and 34 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Tuscola, 78 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.