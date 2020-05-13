Michigan coronavirus growth falls to lowest level since late March

(5/13/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan fell two the lowest level since late March on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 370 new cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus, and 40 more deaths attributed to the illness.

Those figures increase the state's totals to 48,391 coronavirus cases and 4,714 deaths attributed to the illness over the past nine weeks.

Wednesday's count of new cases was the lowest since March 23 not counting May 4, when only partial data was available. This was the fifth straight day of fewer than 500 cases reported.

The Genesee County Health Department also reported the smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, testing for coronavirus statewide has increased significantly over the past couple weeks. Michigan has averaged more than 10,000 tests per day while the daily number of newly confirmed cases has dropped.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the statewide positive test rate dropped to 6% on Sunday, which was the lowest since March. Michigan ranks seventh nationwide in total daily tests and 14th in tests issued per million residents.

Whitmer hopes to see 450,000 Michigan residents tested for coronavirus during the month of May.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,786 cases and 225 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 852 cases, 89 deaths and 183 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases, three deaths and 10 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 28 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 212 cases, 10 deaths and 38 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases and two recoveries.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 34 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 36 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 55 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 175 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 67 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 215 cases, 19 deaths and 79 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death.

-- Tuscola, 161 cases and 17 deaths, which is no change.