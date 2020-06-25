Michigan coronavirus surge continues with highest increase in nearly a month

(6/25/2020) - The surge in coronavirus cases around Michigan continued Thursday with the highest increase of cases in nearly a month for the second day in a row.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 353 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is 30 higher than the 323 reported on Wednesday.

Wednesday's total was the first above 300 since the end of May. The increase moves Michigan's total to 62,306.

The higher daily increases in cases have been concerning for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who paused plans to move all of Michigan to Phase 5 of her six-part economic reopening plan this week.

The number of deaths around Michigan also reached a two-week high on Thursday with 19, which pushes the statewide total to 5,887.

In Genesee County, 12 more cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday for a total of 2,147. The county broke a five-day streak with no deaths by reporting one for a total of 259.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Thursday for totals of 1,195 and 120.

Eight more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 608.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

-- Genesee, 2,147 cases and 259 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,195 cases, 120 deaths and 608 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and eight recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 345 cases, 29 deaths and 304 patients recovered, which is and increase of two cases and one death.

-- Clare, 26 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 56 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 98 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 234 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Midland, 120 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, nine cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 245 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Tuscola, 220 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.