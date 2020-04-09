Michigan coronavirus task force to investigate racial, income disparities

(4/9/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the coronavirus pandemic has held up a mirror to Michigan's society by exposing inequities based on race and income level.

She pointed out that 40% of people who have died of coronavirus in Michigan as of Thursday are African-American, but only 14% of the state's 10 million residents are African-American.

Whitmer announced Thursday that she has created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities and appointed Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II as the chairman.

The new group of state government and health care leaders will study the situation and recommend options for Whitmer to address the disparity, which they believe will slow the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

“From basic lack of access to health care, transportation, and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest," Whitmer said. "This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”

Gilchrist said "generations of racial disparities and inequality" has a detrimental effect on lives across the state, which are becoming clear with the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s why we are taking immediate action to assemble some of the greatest minds to tackle this racial injustice now and in the future,” he said.

Whitmer hopes the task force's efforts lead to lasting, positive change in the lives of Michiganders of all races.

“We’re going to come out of this, but we must also learn some hard lessons about the deep problems in our economy that we need real, meaningful solutions on," she said.