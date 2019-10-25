Michigan corrections officers approve new labor contract with pay raises

(10/25/2019) - Corrections officers in Michigan prisons will be getting pay raises while maintaining similar health insurance benefits under a new labor contract with the state.

The two-year deal expires at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Michigan Corrections Organization union. Members voted 3,188 to 206 in favor of the contract.

The Michigan Civil Service Commission must approve the contract before it takes effect. The commission is scheduled to meet next on Dec. 6.

“We appreciate that the unique conditions we face, like understaffing and mandates, were considered by the state at the bargaining table,” MCO Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Andy Potter said. “MCO leaders will continue to have conversations with the governor’s office, legislators, MDOC leaders and others about the realities members face on the job. This is only the start.”

The contract includes 2% pay raises in October 2020 and 2021, along with 1% pay raises in April 2020 and 2021. Corrections officers get also get some minor changes to their health benefits.

“The MCO bargaining team worked hard to secure a Tentative Agreement on wages and healthcare that was fair and impactful to our entire membership," said MCO President Byron Osborn. "We felt that the proposed contract met that goal and we are pleased with the ratification results. We will continue to fight for safe and fair working conditions for our members.”

The MCO represents about 6,500 corrections officers and forensic security assistants.