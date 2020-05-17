Michigan crops damaged as temperatures plunge below freezing

(5/17/20) - Fruit growers are assessing the damage on their orchards after temperatures plunged below freezing in south-central and southwest Michigan, threatening tender blooms on apple, peach and other fruit trees.

Cold, dry air blowing in from Canada dropped temperatures in the low to mid-20s for nearly nine hours.

According to the Lansing State Journal, last weekend’s morning freeze was the worst of its type since one that hit the area in May 2002.

A horticultural specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau said they won't know the extent of damage statewide until June.

