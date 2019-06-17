Michigan dairy farmers can sign up for benefits under farm bill

(6/17/19) - Starting today, Michigan dairy farmers can seek help by signing up for coverage with Dairy Margin Coverage.

The program provides support for financially-strapped dairy farmers.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) is on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and helped author the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Michigan’s dairy industry is a critical part of our agricultural economy that has experienced tough times for far too long,” said Senator Stabenow. “Signing up for the new-and-improved coverage will help our dairy farmers weather financial uncertainty and recover from losses outside of their control.”

Starting June 17, Michigan dairy farmers can go into their local Farm Service Agency office and sign up for the new coverage for 2019.

Dairy is Michigan’s top commodity, supporting almost 80,000 jobs and contributing over $18 billion to the state’s economy.

Michigan lost 230 dairy farms last year, the highest percentage of any state.