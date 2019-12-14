Michigan doubles bonus to $10K for state-employed dentists

LANSING (WJRT) (12/14/19) - Michigan officials have agreed to double hiring bonuses for dentists who choose to work in state hospitals and prisons.

The move is an effort to lure them into a practice that overwhelmingly pays less than the private sector.

The Civil Service Commission voted Wednesday to add another $5,000 hiring bonus for newly hired dentists who complete a year-long probationary period, bringing the total bonus to $10,000.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the positions pay between $38 and $60 hourly.

As of Tuesday, the state government jobs website shows that most of the 15 available dentist positions in Michigan are in state prisons.

 
