Michigan drivers could renew license plate tabs for 2 years under new bill

(11/6/2019) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is backing legislation that would allow Michigan drivers to renew their license plate tabs two years at a time.

State Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican from Wayland, said the plan would reduce wait times at Secretary of State branch offices and offer more user-friendly service for residents.

“It will cut down on the amount of paperwork drivers have to deal with and cut down on the number of people standing in line at the Secretary of State,” he said.

Benson has expressed support for the idea.

“Providing the option of multi-year renewals for our residents will go a long way in reducing wait times at our offices," she said. "I look forward to working with legislators on these and other polices to modernize our services and better meet the needs of our residents.”

The two-year license plate tabs and registration renewals would be optional under the legislation introduced on Wednesday. Drivers could still select a one-year renewal when their registration and tabs near expiration.

House Bill 5204 has been referred to the House Transportation Committee for consideration.