Michigan drivers could see better than expected savings on auto insurance

(4/28/2020) - Michigan drivers will save more on auto insurance premiums under a new law taking effect this summer than legally required.

Insurers have been submitting proposed rate decreases to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The lower rates are required under the auto insurance law taking effect in July.

The law offers drivers a choice in how much personal injury protection they want to purchase. All Michigan drivers have been required to buy unlimited protection for decades under the old law.

Average savings for policies beginning July 1 exceed 16% for unlimited personal injury protection and nearly 55% for a $50,000 limit on personal injury protection. The law requires at least a 10% reduction for unlimited coverage.

“This is great news for Michigan drivers and their families,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Lower rates required under the new law must remain in place for at least eight years. Some drivers may see more or less savings depending on their driving record, how many miles they drive and other allowable factors.

The new law prohibits insurers from using factors such as gender, marital status, home ownership and zip code in setting rates.

The lower rates are based on filings from about 25% of Michigan auto insurance companies. The amount of savings could go up or down based on additional filings.