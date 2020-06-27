Michigan drivers face new insurance choice starting Thursday

(6/27/20) - Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting this week: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or -- for seniors with Medicare -- opt out entirely.

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.

It boils down to people’s risk tolerance and desire for savings. But unlike with choosing a deductible, the selection can have long-term implications in the event of a serious crash.

Insurance agents say many people whose policies are up for renewal are staying with unlimited medical for now.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)