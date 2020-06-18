Michigan elections board: Take second look at anti-abortion petition signatures

(6/18/2020) - Michigan’s elections board has ordered a second look at whether an anti-abortion group collected enough signatures to put before the Republican-led Legislature veto-proof legislation to ban a second-trimester procedure.

Bureau of Elections staff determined a sample showed not enough voter signatures. The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers on Thursday unanimously directed they pull a larger sample.

Michigan Values Life needs 340,000 valid signatures but was nearly 7,300 short.

Right to Life, the organizer of the initiated bill, wants to ban dilation and evacuation procedures. Abortion-rights advocates say the procedure is safe and that the measure is unconstitutional.