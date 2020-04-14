Michigan expands coronavirus testing for more patients

(4/14/2020) - Michigan is expanding coronavirus testing to more patients and launching a new website to help them find a testing location.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is allowing patients with mild coronavirus symptoms to get tested for the first time on Tuesday. However, a doctor's order is still required for a test.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said expanded testing will help public health officials learn more about how coronavirus is spreading statewide.

The following patients can receive a coronavirus test in Michigan:

-- Hospitalized patients.

-- Health care workers with any symptoms.

-- Patients in congregate facilities, such as nursing homes, jails, homeless shelters and foster care homes.

-- Anyone age 65 or older with any symptoms.

-- Patients with underlying health conditions with any symptoms.

-- First responders with symptoms.

-- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

-- Anyone with mild symptoms.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should contact their primary care physician, a nurse hotline or telehealth program for evaluation of whether they should best tested.

Anyone approved for coronavirus testing can go to state website listing test sites and call ahead to set an appointment if necessary.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replacing handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Staying at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.