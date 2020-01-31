Michigan experiences a widespread 911 call outage

(1/31/2020) - A possible glitch in fiber-optic equipment may be the cause of Friday morning's statewide 911 outage.

But minutes count!

A widespread failure like this could mean the difference between life and death.

.

The good news is there are safeguards in place to make sure 911 calls are answered.

Friday morning's 911 outage affected 33 counties in Michigan, serving 6 million residents.

"I've never seen it quite that extensive, and that makes us even more inability to actually fix it," said Spring Tremaine, Genesee County 911 Executive Director.

That's because the 6 million Michigan residents are on the same system run by Peninsula Fiber Network LLC.

Why did the system fail?

"We are looking at an optical node that started broadcasting after being knocked off the power grid for some reason," commented David McCartney, Peninsula Fiber Network LLC General Manager.

Even though the system went off-line, calls were still routed through Saginaw County to assist those in need.

"Now, I understand the connection was not very good. It was sort of scratchy. But, we were able to communicate enough, Saginaw, was enough to communicate with the public and give them our ten digit number," Tremaine added.

That number still operates on an old-fashioned land-line and is available by calling your county or checking their 911 page.

It's hoped additional safeguards will eliminate the need for those numbers in the future.

"We're doing significant investigation to determine the root cause of it, And at that point, we'll actually create a preventative maintenance measures," McCartney said.

An interesting note, Saginaw County is in the process of switching over to the Peninsula Fiber Network system.

Genesee County 911 says they plan to review their policies to make sure residents stay safe.