Michigan first to ban flavored vaping products

(9/4/19) - Michigan is the first state in the U.S. to ban flavored electronic cigarettes.

The six month ban that starts September 4 and restricts online and retail sales.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in part, "Companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today."

The ban can be renewed for six more months after the first term expires.

State officials are expected to work on a permanent regulation while the ban is in effect.

