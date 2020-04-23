Michigan food banks running low, so state calls for donations

(4/23/2020) - Businesses around Michigan are being urged to donate food to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and other nonprofits to help restock pantries struggling to meet demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit News reports that demand is rising and food banks are operating at four times their normal capacity. The council also likely won’t receive food through a federal program until July.

In the meantime, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has partnered with the governor’s office and the council to boost the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative, allowing the state to accept supplies, money or food donations.