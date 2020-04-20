Michigan gas prices down nearly half from last year -- and still falling

(4/20/2020) - Michigan gas prices were just over half the level drivers were paying a year ago, according to AAA.

The statewide average of $1.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning is another 47 cents lower than late March and $1.37 lower than this week last year.

AAA says the current average price is the lowest since 2016 and prices are continuing to fall.

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically reduced traveling, which has caused crude oil prices to plummet and gasoline inventory to increase significantly.

"With Michigan residents following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland.

The Flint area has Michigan's lowest regional average price at $1.41 per gallon, which is equal to Grand Rapids. Marquette has the most expensive at $1.76 per gallon.