Michigan gets new program to feed free and reduced price school lunch recipients

(4/9/2020) - Michigan is the first state to roll out a new food assistance program for families who qualify for free or reduced price school lunches.

With schools closed and 750,000 Michigan students unable to rely on the free or reduced price lunches, the U.S. Department of Agriculture obtained approval for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The program offers a supplemental food purchasing benefit for Bridge Card holders on the federal SNAP program and a new benefit for households who do not receive SNAP benefits currently.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all Michigan schools to close for the remainder of this academic year to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Pandemic EBT program is designed to offset the cost of meals students ordinarily would have consumed at school.

“This is a challenging time for many people right now, and we are working every day to ensure all Americans have access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food to feed themselves and their families,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

The new Pandemic EBT program is available to all 50 states whenever schools closed for at least five days due to a public health emergency.