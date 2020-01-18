Michigan governor wants Facebook to enforce community standards

(01/18/2020) - In a series of tweets Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to enforce its own Facebook community standards.

Whitmer wants Zuckerburg to do more to curb hate speech on the platform.

The post comes days after a page was shut down over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against Muslims and women in the Democratic party.

Facebook says it's in touch with her office to address her concerns.

Read her tweets and letter here: