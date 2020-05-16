Michigan greenhouses destroy geraniums due to rare bacteria

(5/16/20) - Dozens of Michigan greenhouses have destroyed a popular geranium after cuttings were found to be infected with rare bacteria that could threaten U.S. food crops if spread.

The infected cuttings of Fantasia Pink Flare geraniums imported from Guatemala went nationwide. But Michigan experts say the state was hit the hardest.

The Lansing State Journal reports that 41 facilities imported Fantasia Pink Flare geraniums.

Plant pathology lab manager Elizabeth Dorman says potatoes, peppers and tomatoes can't be planted in the same soil as the geraniums. Dorman says there’s no effective chemical control to manage the disease.

